Major UK solar farm portfolio put up for sale following Toucan’s collapse

The firm owes more than £690 million to Thurrock Council in Essex

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

The administrators appointed to oversee Toucan Energy Holdings 1 Limited (TEH1) have officially commenced the sales process for the company’s portfolio of solar farms.

Working in conjunction with their Mergers and Acquisitions advisors at KPMG, Jim Tucker, David Pike, and Kristina Kicks of Interpath Advisory have initiated the formal sale of TEH1’s collection of solar parks.

TEH1, which entered administration on 10th November 2022, possesses a portfolio comprising 53 solar parks situated across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The combined capacity of these solar farms amounts to 513MW, making up approximately 5% of the UK’s utility-scale capacity.

Jim Tucker, Managing Director at Interpath Advisory and Joint Administrator, stated: “This portfolio of UK operating solar PV assets represents an unprecedented scale in the market.

“Assets of such magnitude and excellence are a rarity in the market, and we have already witnessed significant interest from prominent UK and international infrastructure and renewable energy investors.”

A few months ago, it was reported that Toucan Energy, one of the largest solar park owners in the UK left an outstanding debt of £692 million to Thurrock Council in Essex.

