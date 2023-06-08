UK household electricity bills among highest globally

British households still face some of the highest electricity costs globally.

That’s according to a new report by The Underfloor Heating Store, which reveals that the UK ranks among the top countries with the most expensive energy tariffs.

With an average rate of 39p per kilowatt hour (kWh), British consumers pay nearly double the EU average for electricity.

The study analysed data from 194 countries, shedding light on the disparities in energy prices across the globe.

Interestingly, the Solomon Islands takes the top spot for the most expensive energy tariffs globally, with locals paying a staggering 56p per kWh.

Vanuatu, an island in the South Pacific Ocean follows closely behind at 48p, while Benin, Denmark and Germany also feature in the list of countries with high energy costs.

In contrast, Lebanon, Libya and Iran emerge as the most affordable countries for energy, where households pay less than 0.005p per kWh.