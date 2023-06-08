London Mayor urges faster EV charging infrastructure rollout

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has unveiled plans to introduce over 80 new rapid charging points across the city, urging ministers to prioritise the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

With London currently hosting almost one-third of all charge points in the UK and boasting the highest volume and proportion of rapid chargers among European cities, Transport for London (TfL) will release additional land to accommodate new suppliers interested in installing rapid and ultra-rapid charge points along the TfL road network.

In December 2021, the Mayor published the EV Infrastructure Strategy, which outlined the need for 40,000 to 60,000 public charge points in London by 2030, including up to 4,000 rapid chargers.

Currently, the city has 12,800 charge points, with more than 900 of them being rapid or ultra-rapid chargers.

TfL will soon invite bids from suppliers for two delivery contracts encompassing 51 sites in North and South London, enabling the installation of 83 charging bays.

These EV chargers will primarily serve high-mileage road users such as commercial vehicles and businesses.