Rolls-Royce SMRs could power UK’s hydrogen network, reveals study

Rolls-Royce‘s small modular reactors (SMRs) have the potential to play a significant role in powering the UK’s hydrogen network.

That’s according to new research conducted jointly by Rolls-Royce SMR and Sumitomo Corporation, which suggests these SMRs, due to their compact footprint and flexible design, can be conveniently located near energy-intensive industrial processes.

The study analyses the utilisation of heat and power from Rolls-Royce SMRs to run electrolysers for the production of low carbon hydrogen, revealing that it provides the greatest overall advantage in terms of cost, availability and carbon dioxide emissions compared to other available sources.

Harry Keeling, Rolls-Royce SMR’s Head of Industrial Markets, said: “The potential for the Rolls-Royce SMR to be used for industrial purposes is one of its greatest strengths – being able to deliver large amounts of low carbon, always-on power, but being flexible enough to be located close to where the industry needs it.

“The production of low cost hydrogen is a critical step on the pathway to decarbonising our wider society.”