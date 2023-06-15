UK solar industry debunks heatwave myths: panels power on

Solar panels are indeed working during the UK’s heatwave, contrary to claims suggesting otherwise.

That’s according to the trade association Solar Energy UK, which has dismissed the notion that solar panels become ineffective in hot weather as a “fundamental misunderstanding”.

Alastair Buckley, Professor of Organic Electronics at the University of Sheffield explains that high temperatures only have a marginal impact on solar power output and do not cause a significant decline.

Data on electrical generation supports this, as solar power has been meeting 25-30% of the country’s power needs during lunchtime over the past week.

Solar energy has supplied an estimated 9.5% and 8.9% of the demand on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, according to a report.

Solar Energy UK Chief Executive Chris Hewett said: “Cooler weather is marginally better for efficiency but ultimately, more light means more power. Solar power works perfectly well in the Saudi Arabian desert – and the same panels are being installed there as on rooftops in Birmingham or a field in Oxfordshire.”