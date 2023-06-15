Thor wind farm goes green with recyclable rotor blades

RWE plans to incorporate recyclable rotor blades at the Thor offshore wind farm, located in the Danish North Sea.

The installation is expected to be completed by 2026.

The recyclable rotor blades utilise a new type of resin with a special chemical structure, enabling the separation of composite materials used in the blades.

The technology facilitates recycling, allowing materials to be reused in various applications, such as in the automotive industry or consumer goods.

In addition, RWE will pilot carbon dioxide-reduced steel towers at half of the wind farm’s turbines.

Known as ‘GreenerTowers’, these structures, also manufactured by Siemens Gamesa, are designed to reduce the carbon footprint of wind turbines.

They are projected to achieve a minimum 63% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional steel towers.