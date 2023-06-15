Efficiency & Environment

Thor wind farm goes green with recyclable rotor blades

Nearly 40 out of 72 turbines will be equipped with these recyclable blades with installation expected in 2026

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 15 June 2023
Image: RWE

RWE plans to incorporate recyclable rotor blades at the Thor offshore wind farm, located in the Danish North Sea.

The installation is expected to be completed by 2026.

The recyclable rotor blades utilise a new type of resin with a special chemical structure, enabling the separation of composite materials used in the blades.

The technology facilitates recycling, allowing materials to be reused in various applications, such as in the automotive industry or consumer goods.

In addition, RWE will pilot carbon dioxide-reduced steel towers at half of the wind farm’s turbines.

Known as ‘GreenerTowers’, these structures, also manufactured by Siemens Gamesa, are designed to reduce the carbon footprint of wind turbines.

They are projected to achieve a minimum 63% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions compared to conventional steel towers.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast