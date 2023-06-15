Companies face fines for neglecting storm overflow monitoring

UK water regulator Ofwat has announced new measures to impose penalties on companies that fail to adequately monitor their storm overflows.

Under the new rules, companies will be required to reduce the average number of spills from storm overflows and failure to meet these targets will result in financial fines.

After consulting with various stakeholders and conducting further analysis, Ofwat has determined that unmonitored storm overflows or those with malfunctioning monitors will be assumed to have spilled 100 times a year.

This is four times the current average and double the amount proposed in May 2023.

By implementing these stricter measures, Ofwat aims to incentivise companies to install and maintain proper monitoring systems, ensuring that they face financial consequences if they neglect their responsibilities.

Chris Walters, Senior Director, Price Review said: “Companies must now take account of Ofwat’s decision when preparing their business plans for submission to Ofwat in October 2023. We will continue to use all the powers we have to drive companies to get to grips with this issue.”