Offshore Energies UK warns against Labour’s energy plan

Labour‘s proposed ban on new oil and gas exploration licences in UK waters will harm energy security, jobs, and net zero efforts, warns Offshore Energies UK.

David Whitehouse, Chief Executive Officer of Offshore Energies UK, responded to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s speech in Edinburgh.

Offshore Energies UK represents more than 400 companies in UK waters. The sector supports over 200,000 jobs, with 90,000 in Scotland.

The trade association highlights that the UK relies on domestic oil and gas for 40% of gas consumption and 67% of oil production.

Whitehouse explains that new licences are vital to protect affordability, jobs, and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

Offshore Energies UK emphasises the need for both oil and gas and renewables, with oil and gas projected to meet 50% of energy needs in the mid-2030s and 22% by 2050.

The association’s Chief Executive Officer calls for policies that strengthen the industry and support the country’s energy goals.