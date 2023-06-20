UK heat pump scheme could act as constraint on the clean heat market

Energy UK has provided its response to the Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM) consultation, expressing its concerns about the potential constraints posed by the current Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

With the CHMM aiming to expand the clean heat market, the consistent number of BUS vouchers (30,000 per year) could lead customers to delay their purchase of heat pumps, the trade association has said.

Customers may choose to wait until the next BUS scheme year to take advantage of the vouchers, potentially slowing down the adoption of clean heating technologies.

The trade association has suggested that the government should consider additional demand-side policies to boost the sales of heat pumps.

One of the key proposals put forward by Energy UK is the need to consult on changes to the BUS.

They recommend implementing a means-tested approach to funding, bringing hybrids within the scope of the scheme and increasing the level of grants for specific technologies.