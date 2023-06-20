Efficiency & Environment

UK heat pump scheme could act as constraint on the clean heat market

Energy UK suggests additional demand-side policies, such as changes to the Boiler Upgrade scheme and increased funding, should be considered to boost uptake of heat pumps

Big Zero Show 2023

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Tuesday 20 June 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Energy UK has provided its response to the Clean Heat Market Mechanism (CHMM) consultation, expressing its concerns about the potential constraints posed by the current Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

With the CHMM aiming to expand the clean heat market, the consistent number of BUS vouchers (30,000 per year) could lead customers to delay their purchase of heat pumps, the trade association has said.

Customers may choose to wait until the next BUS scheme year to take advantage of the vouchers, potentially slowing down the adoption of clean heating technologies.

The trade association has suggested that the government should consider additional demand-side policies to boost the sales of heat pumps.

One of the key proposals put forward by Energy UK is the need to consult on changes to the BUS.

They recommend implementing a means-tested approach to funding, bringing hybrids within the scope of the scheme and increasing the level of grants for specific technologies.

Network with hundreds of businesses and public sector organisations taking bigger steps to net zero. Book your FREE ticket to the Big Zero Show 2023 now. 

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast