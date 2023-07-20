Construction commences on £2.4bn UK-German energy link

Construction has officially begun on the NeuConnect project, a £2.4 billion interconnector that will establish the first-ever link between the energy markets of the UK and Germany.

This ambitious project, led by global investors Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power and TEPCO, aims to create one of the world’s largest interconnectors, providing a vital energy link between the two countries.

Spanning approximately 725 kilometres, the NeuConnect interconnector will consist of a network of land and subsea cables, forming an “invisible energy highway” that can facilitate a two-way flow of up to 1.4GW of electricity between the UK and Germany.

NeuConnect will construct converter stations in two strategic locations: the Isle of Grain in Kent, England and the Wilhelmshaven region in Lower Saxony, northern Germany.

UK Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Grant Shapps said: “With the potential to power 1.5 million homes from 2028 with reliable, affordable and clean power, I am delighted to see construction commence today, with this exciting infrastructure set to protect the UK’s energy security for generations to come.”

Julia Prescot, Chair of NeuConnect, said: “At a time when sustainable, resilient energy links across Europe have never been more important, the start of construction on NeuConnect is a huge milestone and an important step in the race to net zero.”