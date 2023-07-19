National Grid sells off further 20% of Britain’s gas Network

A consortium led by Macquarie Asset Management has struck a deal with National Grid to acquire an additional 20% equity interest in National Gas.

This latest investment brings the consortium’s total ownership in the company to 80%, following their initial acquisition of 60% in January 2023.

National Gas became an independent company earlier in the year following the consortium’s initial investment.

The company is responsible for running the extensive 7,600-kilometre national transmission system in the UK.

It is also offering maintenance and management services for more than seven million gas meters serving domestic, industrial and commercial consumers throughout the country.

The agreement, which is still subject to regulatory clearance, is expected to be finalised later this year.

Martin Bradley, European Head of Infrastructure for Macquarie Asset Management, expressed enthusiasm about the latest investment, stating, “This additional investment underlines our commitment to National Gas and the critical role it plays in the UK’s energy system.

“We have been working closely with the National Gas team since January as they have continued to meet the energy needs of millions of households and businesses.“