Webinar – Available to Watch: Taking your supply chain to net zero – A game changer for global manufacturers

Alfa Energy and Edison Energy’s speakers were joined by Edison Energy’s client, Honda, to explore the practical steps global manufacturers can undertake to bring their supply chain to net zero.

The webinar is now available to view on demand here.

Watch the webinar to learn about:

The rising net zero agenda

The importance of addressing supply chain emissions

Key components of a successful supply chain decarbonization strategy

Tools available for assessing your supply chain emissions

The Honda Approach: A best practice case study on setting a net zero CO2 target for an entire supply chain

Download and watch the webinar.