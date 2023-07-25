Efficiency & Environment, Webinars

Webinar – Available to Watch: Taking your supply chain to net zero – A game changer for global manufacturers

Last week, Alfa Energy and parent company, Edison Energy hosted their latest webinar: Taking your supply chain to net zero – A game changer for global manufacturers.

Tuesday 25 July 2023
Alfa Energy and Edison Energy’s speakers were joined by Edison Energy’s client, Honda, to explore the practical steps global manufacturers can undertake to bring their supply chain to net zero.

Watch the webinar to learn about:

  • The rising net zero agenda
  • The importance of addressing supply chain emissions
  • Key components of a successful supply chain decarbonization strategy
  • Tools available for assessing your supply chain emissions
  • The Honda Approach: A best practice case study on setting a net zero CO2 target for an entire supply chain

