UK funds free insulation training for 8,000 people

Thousands of people will receive training to enhance home energy efficiency as the government rolls out training courses across the country.

Starting today, training providers, such as colleges and accreditation providers, can bid for a share of £8.85 million to help up to 8,000 individuals develop the skills needed to retrofit homes with energy-saving measures.

The courses will be made available either free of charge or at low cost, covering various key energy efficiency measures, from installing loft insulation to implementing draft-proofing measures.

Training providers have until 25th August to apply for the funding required to deliver these courses, and the training places are expected to open later this year.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said: “We have already helped millions of people to do this, but we need an army of skilled professionals able to install insulation and other energy-saving measures in homes across the country.”