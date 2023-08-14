Associations push government to extend £400 energy bill support

A consortium of more than 30 prominent housing associations has appealed to government officials to reopen the Energy Bill Support Scheme.

This move aims to provide a second opportunity for 750,000 households that had missed out on government aid for energy bills amounting to £300 million.

The scheme was initially designed to offer support payments of £400 to nearly a million households that lacked a direct energy supplier.

Most households in the UK received the support payment as a discount on their energy bills.

However, specific households in care homes, narrowboats and park homes were excluded due to their unique energy billing situations.

The housing associations have expressed concern that only a mere 16% of eligible households managed to claim the support by the original 31st May deadline.

In addition to extending the Energy Bill Support Scheme, the housing associations have made two more requests to the government.

Firstly, they are urging an expansion of eligibility criteria for the Warm Homes Discount, to include households relying on heat networks and those without a direct relationship with an electricity supplier.

Secondly, they advocate for an extension of the application deadline for the Energy Bill Support Scheme Alternative Funding until 31st December.