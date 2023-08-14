‘UK’s climate pledge rollback could lead to higher household energy bills’

The Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) has voiced concerns about the UK’s advancement towards achieving net zero emissions in an open letter addressed to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The letter reaffirms the ADE’s dedication to assisting the government in its ambitious net zero objectives.

The letter highlights the indispensable role played by the decentralised energy sector in propelling both sustainability and economic growth.

The ADE cautions that recent statements from the Prime Minister’s office might undermine the Conservative Party’s established commitment to combatting climate change.

It states: “The Conservative Party has an enduring and esteemed history of resolute action against climate change. Yet, recent statements from your office pose a risk to this tradition, potentially undermining both business confidence in investing in UK Plc and the nation’s efforts in attracting international investments.”

Furthermore, the ADE asserts that if the goal is to prevent additional costs from burdening consumers, stalling net zero progress should be avoided.

A government spokesperson said: “The UK is a world leader on net zero, cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country, and we remain committed to meeting our climate targets while driving economic growth and bringing down energy bills.

“Last year renewables accounted for over 40% of our electricity, increasing to almost 48% in the first quarter of this year, and with the four largest operational wind farms in the world off our shores and significant investment in nuclear power, we expect to continue leading global efforts on climate change.

“But we know that the number one concern for families up and down the country today is the immediate cost of living challenge and that’s why we are working hard to protect consumers from rising costs while pressing ahead with our net zero ambitions.”