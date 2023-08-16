SSE’s hydrogen projects get UK Government’s green light

The government has moved forward to endorse two green hydrogen projects spearheaded by SSE.

The projects, known as Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder and Gordonbush Hydrogen, have secured a spot in the final stage of the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund.

This fund aims to support the development and deployment of sustainable hydrogen production methods.

The Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder project, situated at SSE Thermal’s existing gas storage site in East Yorkshire, aims to exemplify the interplay between renewable hydrogen production, storage, and power generation.

The Gordonbush Hydrogen project will produce and deliver green hydrogen through electrolysis, harnessed from renewable energy derived from SSE Renewables’ Gordonbush onshore wind farm in Sutherland.

Catherine Raw, the Managing Director of SSE Thermal and Group Executive Committee lead for hydrogen, emphasised the critical role of hydrogen in realizing the UK’s net zero ambitions.

Ms Raw said: “For a thriving hydrogen economy to be developed, we need to see projects brought forward at pace and the Net Zero Hydrogen Fund aims to achieve exactly that.”