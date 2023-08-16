UK transport costs surge as ULEZ and HGV fees kick in

Transport costs in the UK are on the brink of a noticeable surge, driven by the imminent enforcement of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion and the reintroduction of Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) fees.

Experts note that these changes are expected to have widespread implications for both motorists and transportation operators across the nation.

Recent data from the TEG Road Transport Price Index shows a modest decline of 2.13% in road transport prices during July, with haulage prices experiencing a slightly larger drop of just under 4%.

However, the tide is set to shift as the HGV levy is reinstated and the ULEZ expansion comes into force later this month.

This will potentially prompt transportation operators to reevaluate their pricing structures in order to absorb the heightened costs.

Lyall Cresswell, Chief Executive Officer of Transport Exchange Group, mentioned that road transport companies invested in electric fleets might be disappointed by reports of the government scrapping the ban on new diesel and petrol cars.

Lyall Cresswell said: “While it could feel like a reprieve for some, the government’s u-turn on green policy will leave many road transport firms disappointed. Those who’ve invested in electric fleets might feel they’ve been left high and dry.

“They may now have doubts about whether any improvements in electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure will be forthcoming.

“For years, the government has been encouraging operators to go electric. And, of course, the most effective way to encourage EV adoption is the upcoming ban on new diesel vehicles. If the government scraps that ban, years of planning could go out of the window for some companies.”