New UK guidelines for planning battery energy storage

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has unveiled fresh guidance concerning battery energy storage systems.

These guidelines focus on refining planning considerations for renewable energy solutions.

One important focus of these guidelines is making sure larger energy storage systems don’t cause fires.

They are especially aimed at helping local councils figure out good energy policies.

The document urges proactive engagement with local fire and rescue services before submitting applications.

Specifically, this applies to projects with a battery capacity exceeding 1MWh, excluding residential contexts.