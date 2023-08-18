Heat pump to slash Lloyds Banking Group’s carbon emissions

Facilities management company Mitie has partnered with Lloyds Banking Group to initiate a project aimed at curbing carbon dioxide emissions.

The endeavour involves the implementation of a ground source heat pump at Lloyds’ Trinity Road office in Halifax.

The newly installed ground source heat pump system is projected to have a substantial impact on carbon reduction.

With the potential to eliminate up to 6,292,112kWh of gas consumption annually, it could lead to a remarkable reduction of up to 1,164 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

This figure is equivalent to the carbon dioxide output from the yearly energy usage of 143 homes.

Mitie successfully tackled the challenge of replacing gas boilers at the Trinity Road office, a Grade-II listed building atop an old brewery.

Overcoming historic constraints, they introduced an electric open-loop ground source heat pump system, eliminating gas heating.

By drilling new boreholes, they harnessed renewable electricity, reaching a depth comparable to The Shard’s height underground.

Pradyumna Pandit, Managing Director, Sustainability and Energy Services, Mitie, said: “For the UK to reach its net zero targets, there is an increasingly urgent need to retrofit existing buildings, including historically important sites, so we’re proud to have delivered such a complex project whilst ensuring minimum disruption.”

Matteo Deidda, Senior Sustainability Manager, Lloyds Banking Group said: “The successful installation of the ground source heat pump at our Trinity Road office is a milestone project in decarbonising our buildings and reaching net zero operational emissions by 2030.”