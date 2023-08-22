Data centre appeals against planning denial due to grid capacity concerns

Data centre provider EdgeConneX Ireland is preparing to challenge the recent rejection of its planning permission request.

The company is contesting the refusal involving two new centres situated on its established west Dublin campus.

The refusal was based on several concerns raised by South Dublin County Council. Primarily, apprehensions regarding the capacity of the existing electricity network were cited.

Moreover, the absence of a fixed connection agreement with the national grid was highlighted as a significant constraint.

The plan, encompassing single-story data centres spanning over 15,000 square meters collectively, also brought attention to 24 standby diesel generators accompanying the proposal.

Additionally, the council stressed that there was a notable shortage of substantial renewable energy resources at EdgeConneX’s site, which could pose challenges to powering the proposed data centre sustainably.