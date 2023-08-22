From coal to charge: SSE’s mega battery project breaks ground

SSE Renewables has initiated the construction of a 150MW battery storage project at the Ferrybridge site in West Yorkshire.

The site, once home to a coal-fired plant that was decommissioned by SSE in 2016, is now set to undergo a significant transformation.

The project, designed to provide flexible energy storage, will feature a battery energy storage system with a total capacity of 300MWh.

Upon completion, which is anticipated by the end of 2024, the battery storage facility will have the ability to operate for two hours at a time, contributing substantial energy to the grid.

Key stakeholders, including delegates from SSE Renewables, the principal contractor OCU Services, and battery supplier Sungrow Power UK, marked the commencement of construction with a ceremony.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar and Battery at SSE Renewables, emphasised the groundbreaking nature of this project: “We’re breaking new ground with our first battery at an existing SSE site.

“Ferrybridge used to be a coal site, but today we’ve evolved to building a 150MW flexible battery asset that can store the energy we need to help get to net zero.”