From coal to charge: SSE’s mega battery project breaks ground

The 150MW battery energy storage system at Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire is expected to inject 300MWh of flexible capacity into the national grid

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Tuesday 22 August 2023
Image: SSE

SSE Renewables has initiated the construction of a 150MW battery storage project at the Ferrybridge site in West Yorkshire.

The site, once home to a coal-fired plant that was decommissioned by SSE in 2016, is now set to undergo a significant transformation.

The project, designed to provide flexible energy storage, will feature a battery energy storage system with a total capacity of 300MWh.

Upon completion, which is anticipated by the end of 2024, the battery storage facility will have the ability to operate for two hours at a time, contributing substantial energy to the grid.

Key stakeholders, including delegates from SSE Renewables, the principal contractor OCU Services, and battery supplier Sungrow Power UK, marked the commencement of construction with a ceremony.

Richard Cave-Bigley, Director of Solar and Battery at SSE Renewables, emphasised the groundbreaking nature of this project: “We’re breaking new ground with our first battery at an existing SSE site.

“Ferrybridge used to be a coal site, but today we’ve evolved to building a 150MW flexible battery asset that can store the energy we need to help get to net zero.”

