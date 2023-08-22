Whiskey giant to light up the spirits with Scottish solar power

Global beverage giant Brown-Forman has teamed up with YLEM Energy to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions at one of its distilleries.

The collaboration focuses on a 630kW solar array at Benriach Bond, Edinburgh, set to generate 516,000 KWp of renewable energy yearly.

This aligns with Brown-Forman’s goal to achieve 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and contributes to the “Race to Zero” emissions commitment.

Ian Gadsby, Managing Director of YLEM Energy, said: “The recent energy crisis has seen many businesses diversify their energy supply while ensuring it comes from renewable sources.”

Kieran McGuire, Brown-Forman’s European Environment Health and Safety Manager, said: “This exciting solar project at our Newbridge Bottling Plant really underpins Brown-Forman’s overall sustainability targets and those of the Scotch Whisky Association.”