Nearly 1.5m OVO customers to be paid to slash energy usage

OVO has unveiled its latest initiative called Power Move, aiming to incentivise customers to shift their electricity consumption away from peak hours (4-7pm) to times when the grid is more environmentally friendly.

With the potential to collectively earn £15 million per month, more than 1.5 million OVO customers can participate in the scheme.

The reward entails a payment of £10 per month for reducing electricity usage during peak hours to just 12.5% of their daily consumption.

This cut in consumption is roughly equivalent to common household activities being shifted from peak to off-peak hours, such as cooking one weekly meal in the oven, running three dishwasher loads weekly, or doing four loads of laundry weekly.

The rewards under the “Power Move” programme will be adjusted seasonally, considering consumption patterns and times of the year, to ensure customers receive maximum benefits, the energy supplier has said.

OVO conducted a successful trial of Power Move during the winter, compensating customers with nearly £150,000 for shifting 164,179kWh of energy away from peak times.