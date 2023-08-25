Charge for free at 4am? EV experts rally for smart pricing

As the bank holiday weekend approaches, electric vehicle experts are urging charge point operators to consider implementing dynamic pricing across the UK’s public charging network.

Drawing inspiration from pricing strategies used by Uber, train companies and airlines, this proposed model involves adjusting energy prices at public charging points based on real-time demand.

During peak periods of high grid demand, users could expect slightly higher charging costs.

Off-peak hours, such as late nights and early mornings, could bring substantial price reductions, potentially motivating drivers to choose quieter travel times, characterised by shorter queues and eco-friendlier energy at lower costs.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Electrifying.com, Ginny Buckley, emphasised the significance of tackling queues at charging points during busy periods.

Buckley said: “It seems crazy to pay less for your ‘fuel’ at certain times of day, but we are all used to paying more for our flights or train tickets based on demand. Home energy tariffs that use dynamic pricing are also growing in popularity, so it seems a natural move to extend this to public charging.

“With the government showing no signs of reducing VAT at public charge points any time soon, this seems like a sensible approach to making electric car driving more affordable for consumers.”