UK-Germany energy link on track as construction advances

Construction is well underway on the £2.4 billion NeuConnect project, a pivotal energy link set to connect the UK and Germany.

With approximately 725 kilometres of land and subsea cables forming an ‘invisible energy highway,’ NeuConnect aims to unite two of Europe’s largest energy markets for the first time.

NeuConnect’s construction encompasses the installation of converter stations in Kent, England and the Wilhelmshaven region in northern Germany.

These stations will be connected by subsea cables traversing British, Dutch and German waters.

Led by global investors including Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power, and TEPCO, the project is slated to become one of the world’s largest interconnectors.

The NeuConnect project is expected to be operational by 2028.

NeuConnect Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Grévoz said: “With works well underway in Germany and the UK, the delivery of this vital new energy link remains firmly on track.”