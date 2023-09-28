Energy supplier unveils ‘UK’s cheapest fixed energy tariff’

Utility Warehouse (UW) has launched a three-service tariff called ‘Fixed Saver 7,’ promising to keep energy bills fixed at £1,775 until November 2024.

This is £59 below the October price cap.

This offer is available to customers who opt for energy and switch at least two of their existing mobile, broadband, or insurance services to UW.

New customers who subscribe through a UW Partner to a UW bundle can enjoy an additional £50 reduction on their UW utility bill, the company said.

For those who prefer a more flexible arrangement, UW’s ‘Fixed 7’ tariff allows customers to lock in their energy costs at £1,900 until November 2024 when they choose energy and just one other service from UW.

The ‘Fixed Saver 7’ tariff claims the title of the cheapest open market fixed energy tariff in the UK, surpassing the price cap forecast for January.

Stuart Burnett, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Utility Warehouse, said: “Despite the price cap coming down, we know that there is still a lot of volatility around the cost of energy and the cap is predicted to rise in January.”