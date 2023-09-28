MPs challenge Prime Minister on net zero change

The Energy Security and Net Zero (ESNZ) Committee has raised questions regarding the government’s net zero policy in a letter addressed to ESNZ Secretary Claire Coutinho.

The inquiry comes in the wake of recent announcements made by the Prime Minister.

In their letter, the committee expresses concerns that the Prime Minister‘s statements may undermine the progress achieved by previous administrations.

They also question whether the delays in implementing certain policies will ultimately benefit the average household in terms of cost savings.

The committee’s primary request is for greater clarity on the financial implications of these policy changes for both the public and the government.

Angus Brendan MacNeil MP, Chair of the ESNZ Committee, said: “The cross-party consensus on driving the actions needed to combat climate change has been in place for many years, so the Prime Minister’s about-turn on policies that people and industries have long been gearing up for has understandably provoked widespread concern.”

Energy Live News has approached the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.