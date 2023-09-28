Nearly 67% of SMEs feel government misunderstands their energy needs

A recent survey of 500 microbusinesses in the UK reveals significant concerns among SME owners, with nearly 67% stating that the government fails to understand their needs during the ongoing energy crisis.

Additionally, three-quarters of those surveyed feel that they have been neglected in favour of policies that provide handouts to consumers and larger corporations.

Among the microbusinesses surveyed, 56% expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which they believe did not offer sufficient assistance during the winter months.

Many respondents also noted that the scheme’s duration was insufficient to address their needs.

Meanwhile, just a third of these businesses consider the less generous Energy Bill Discount Scheme, which followed, as providing adequate support.

Valda Energy’s research underscores the urgent need for tailored support among small businesses nationwide.

Nearly half (46%) of respondents advocate for the introduction of a regular winter support package for microbusinesses this year, while 41% call for bespoke assistance tailored to the businesses most severely affected.