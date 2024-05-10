Login
Germany-UK energy link moves into next stage

Foundation works have begun for the UK converter station in the NeuConnect project, a £2.4 billion initiative linking the energy grids of the UK and Germany
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
05/10/2024 9:00 AM
UK-Germany energy link on track as construction advances
Image: NeuConnect
The NeuConnect project, aimed at establishing an energy link between the UK and Germany, has progressed to its next construction phase.

Led by investors Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power, and TEPCO, the £2.4 billion initiative is set to be a major interconnector, facilitating electricity transmission between both countries’ energy markets.

Current activities involve foundation works for a new UK converter station on the Isle of Grain, alongside preparations for a National Grid substation.

NeuConnect Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Grévoz said: “The start of early works on the UK converter station is another important step forwards for NeuConnect, and continues the good progress and strong momentum behind the project.

“With major construction also starting soon in Germany, the delivery of the first UK-German energy link remains firmly on track.”

