Germany-UK energy link moves into next stage

The NeuConnect project, aimed at establishing an energy link between the UK and Germany, has progressed to its next construction phase.

Led by investors Meridiam, Allianz Capital Partners, Kansai Electric Power, and TEPCO, the £2.4 billion initiative is set to be a major interconnector, facilitating electricity transmission between both countries’ energy markets.

Current activities involve foundation works for a new UK converter station on the Isle of Grain, alongside preparations for a National Grid substation.

NeuConnect Chief Executive Officer Arnaud Grévoz said: “The start of early works on the UK converter station is another important step forwards for NeuConnect, and continues the good progress and strong momentum behind the project.

“With major construction also starting soon in Germany, the delivery of the first UK-German energy link remains firmly on track.”