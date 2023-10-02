British Gas grants help with energy bills

Energy bills are set to decrease for millions of households, offering some respite in the face of persistently high living costs.

Ofgem’s price cap dropped on 1st October, reducing the average annual bill from £2,074 to £1,923.

To further support customers facing financial hardship, a £100 million support package has been introduced by British Gas.

The energy supplier has announced the reopening of its Energy Support Fund for new applications on 2nd October, offering grants of up to £1,500.

This initiative includes free energy grants, tailored assistance for households and small businesses and funding for advice centres and charities.

Eligible British Gas or Scottish Gas energy customers, who are struggling to pay their bills and have sought money and energy advice, can apply.

The British Gas Energy Support Fund is administered through the British Gas Energy Trust.

Since 2021, this fund has already helped over 21,000 British Gas customers by providing energy debt write-off grants of up to £1,500.

It also extends its reach by financing additional money advice services across England, Scotland and Wales.