Home battery owners profit from selling electricity to the grid

In an innovative UK trial last winter, homeowners with batteries earned up to £25.60 by selling excess electricity back to the grid.

Battery company SolarEdge and Smart Metering Systems conducted the trial, revealing that battery-equipped homes outperformed those simply reducing appliance usage.

During the trial, National Grid introduced the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) to incentivise customers to reduce electricity consumption at specific times.

Customers were alerted ahead of “demand flexibility events” and paid for reducing their usage.

However, battery-equipped households had an advantage.

Smart Metering Systems sent a signal to charge their batteries from the grid before the event, allowing them to sell surplus power back at a higher rate, earning an average of £6.52 per event and up to £25.60 in one instance.

Data from six tests showed the highest-earning household making £100.61, while also alleviating grid strain more effectively.

Normal DFS households reduced grid burden by 0.5 kilowatt hours (kWh), whereas those with batteries relieved the system by 2.7kWh.