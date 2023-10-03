West of Orkney Windfarm advances with consent application

The West of Orkney Windfarm has reportedly become the first project from the ScotWind leasing process to submit comprehensive offshore consent applications to Scottish Ministers.

This offshore windfarm is located 30 kilometres west of the Orkney Mainland and 25 kilometres north of the Sutherland coast.

Last year, the West of Orkney Windfarm secured the development rights to this seabed area from Crown Estate Scotland.

The project, jointly developed by Corio Generation, TotalEnergies and Renewable Infrastructure Development Group, plans to feature up to 125 turbines on fixed foundations, boasting an expected capacity of around 2GW and targeting its first power delivery in 2029.