Derby AD plant upgraded for food waste processing

Severn Trent Green Power’s refurbished Derby AD facility is now prepared to process food waste, with upgraded capacity and treatment processes

Tuesday 3 October 2023
Image: Severn Trent

Severn Trent Green Power’s anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Derby is prepared to accept food waste once more after undergoing an extensive refurbishment.

The site now features an upgraded front-end treatment process and additional digestion capacity thanks to the construction of two new digester tanks.

Following a 12-month refurbishment process, the facility has entered its testing and commissioning phase and is set to become operational in early 2024.

Once fully commissioned, the AD facility in Derby will have the capacity to process up to 50,000 tonnes of food waste annually.

It is predicted to generate sufficient energy to power nearly 7,000 homes each year while also producing valuable organic fertiliser for local agricultural use.

