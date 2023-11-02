Finance & Markets

EDF to improve online payment services

EDF has selected Stripe to improve online payments for its residential and small business customers in the UK

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 2 November 2023
Image: Alex Yeung / Shutterstock.com

EDF has partnered with financial infrastructure platform Stripe to revamp its payment services for residential and small business customers in the UK.

EDF will utilise Stripe Payments to facilitate card payments and broaden the range of payment options available to customers in the UK, whether through the EDF website, mobile app or telephone.

Mark Askew, EDF’s Solutions and Automation Director, said: “Our customers want payment flexibility. Today with Stripe we can offer card payments, and we’re now set-up to easily turn on new local payment methods whenever we need them.”

