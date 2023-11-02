Call to include energy social tariff in King’s Speech

Plaid Cymru is urging the UK Government to consider the inclusion of an energy social tariff in the upcoming King’s Speech scheduled for 7th November.

This move comes as millions of people across the country grapple with the challenges of fuel poverty, particularly as winter approaches.

Ben Lake, the party’s Treasury spokesperson, noted that the existing system, which extends energy support only to those on means-tested benefits, fails to address the needs of thousands of individuals living in fuel poverty.

The proposed energy social tariff seeks to confront the pressing issue of surging energy prices and the increasing number of people struggling to cover their energy bills.

Since the onset of the energy crisis in October 2021, energy prices have risen by approximately £700 and are expected to remain elevated in the long term.

Mr Lake said: “The current system of energy bill support doesn’t match the scale of the problem. Government support which only focuses on those receiving means-tested benefits does not cover all of the 6.3 million UK households who are in fuel poverty, which has increased from 4.5 million over the past two years.

An energy social tariff, on the other hand, would offer price protection to all households facing energy bill difficulties.”