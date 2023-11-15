Areas in urgent need of insulation upgrades revealed

New research from consumer champion Which? highlights the urgent need for insulation upgrades in various UK locations.

As energy prices have doubled over the past two years, and climate change action becomes more critical, home energy efficiency is a pressing concern.

Which? has introduced a tool assessing insulation needs in each of the UK’s 650 constituencies, identifying areas most in need of upgrades on a scale of one to ten.

According to the report, the majority of constituencies in need are in the North West, North East, Yorkshire and Humberside.

The study also highlights a ‘doughnut effect’ in city regions outside London, where low priority city centres are surrounded by high need areas.

The top five constituencies in need are Pendle, Lancashire; Birmingham Hodge Hill, Warwickshire; Louth and Horncastle, Lincolnshire; Burnley, Lancashire; and Scarborough and Whitby, North Yorkshire.

The consumer group calls on the government to provide better support for households in fuel poverty and in need of improved insulation.