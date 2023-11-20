So Energy chief steps down

Monica Collings, the Chief Executive Officer of So Energy, has announced her departure from the role after serving for two years.

Ms Collings assumed the position in August 2021, coinciding with Irish power supplier ESB’s acquisition of over 75% of So Energy, bringing the disruptor brand under its wing.

In a LinkedIn post, Simon Oscroft, named Interim CEO, extended thanks to Monica Collings for her dedicated efforts during a transformative period, particularly following the merger with ESB Energy.

Mr Oscroft said: “As of today, I will become interim Chief Executive Officer of So Energy as we are now coming out of the worst of the energy crisis and in a strong position to support our customers.

“I’m looking forward to working with our colleagues to deliver our mission in helping customers on their journey to net zero with outstanding service.

“Going into 2024 we are growing our customer base, we have exciting new customer products on the horizon, and we are uniquely positioned as one of the last remaining challenger suppliers to shape the future of energy.”