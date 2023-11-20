New Delhi plans artificial rain to tackle severe air pollution

In response to the persistent smog crisis in New Delhi, scientists in the city have formulated an unconventional plan to induce artificial rain as a potential solution to ease air pollution.

The proposed method, known as “cloud seeding,” involves dispersing salts or silver iodide into clouds from aircraft to stimulate the formation of rain droplets.

Advocates of the plan hope that the rainfall will contribute to clearing pollutants from the polluted air.

The regional government of New Delhi is spearheading the initiative in collaboration with scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

However, the project is currently awaiting clearances from national government bodies before it can proceed.

The impetus for such measures comes as North India experiences a resurgence of air quality concerns, particularly in New Delhi, which recently earned the distinction of being the most polluted city globally, according to Swiss group IQAir.

The city’s air quality index, which gauges levels of pollutants like PM2.5 particles, surpassed 400 in November – reaching a level categorised as “hazardous” for the residents of the capital.