Renewable energy industry to unite for UK offshore wind growth plan

RenewableUK, the Offshore Wind Industry Council, The Crown Estate and Crown Estate Scotland have joined forces to craft an Industrial Growth Plan (IGP).

The initiative aims to propel the long term growth of the UK’s offshore wind sector.

KPMG will also support the development of the plan.

The genesis of the IGP stems from a key recommendation in the final report by the Offshore Wind Champion Tim Pick.

It emphasises the need for a comprehensive and strategic analysis to determine the UK’s comparative advantages and opportunities in offshore wind.

The IGP is positioned to expand on the recent Supply Chain Capability Analysis, revealing a substantial £92 billion opportunity for the UK.

RenewableUK Chief Executive Officer Dan McGrail said: “The UK has a solid foundation on which to build a globally competitive supply chain but we’re battling headwinds from high inflation, investment challenges and increased ambition from competitor nations.”

Gillian Morrison, Supply Chain Development Manager at Crown Estate Scotland said: “Scotland has a major opportunity to deliver lasting economic value from the expansion of offshore wind, and we want to build on our existing capabilities in offshore energy to help grow the whole UK supply chain.”

Will Apps, Head of Marine Development, The Crown Estate, said: “With more than 13.6GW of capacity already commissioned, a significant pipeline and early mover advantage in new technologies such as floating wind, the UK is well-placed to capture the domestic and international opportunities associated with the market.”