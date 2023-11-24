‘Nearly 80% of landlords want stricter energy efficiency rules’

Almost 80% of landlords are in favour of implementing stricter energy efficiency regulations on rental properties.

That’s according to a recent survey conducted by cross-party think tank Social Market Foundation (SMF), which indicates that private sector landlords are more supportive of raising the MEES to grade C, with only 11% opposed to such a move.

The current MEES is set at an E rating, allowing landlords to lease properties at this energy efficiency level.

Notably, the private rented sector (PRS) is the lowest-performing tenure for energy efficiency in the UK.

The findings contradict the government’s recent decision to abandon plans for landlords to upgrade properties to at least Energy Performance Certificate C by 2028.

In September, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak abandoned the initiative, citing concerns about potential rent increases for tenants due to renovation costs.

However, the SMF highlights that private renters in England and Wales are on track to waste £1.1 billion (£220 per household) on energy inefficiencies.