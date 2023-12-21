Councils oppose clean energy projects despite declaring climate emergency

Dozens of councils in the UK are reportedly opposing clean energy projects, such as new wind and solar farms, battery storage facilities, and EV charging schemes, despite having declared a climate emergency.

Analysis by pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade reveals that 70 councils, constituting a fifth of the total, have stood in the way of planning applications for renewable and clean energy schemes.

These councils, part of the 350 nationwide that have raised concerns about climate threats, have also set ambitious carbon-neutral targets for their areas.

The contested projects, if approved, could generate over 4.4GW of clean energy – enough to power 4.4 million homes with electricity.

Additionally, they would provide nearly 680MW of battery storage capacity, storing energy generated by renewables and supplying power to 680,000 homes for a year.