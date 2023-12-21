Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Price cap predicted to drop by 14% in April 2024

Forecasts for the April 2024 default tariff cap suggest a 14% decrease, projecting an annual cost of £1,660 for a typical dual fuel consumer

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 21 December 2023
Image: Shutterstock

Forecasts for the default tariff cap in April 2024 indicate a 14% decrease, with a typical dual fuel consumer expected to pay £1,660 annually, reflecting a £268 reduction from January bills.

This downward trend is anticipated to continue, reaching £1,590 in July before a slight increase to £1,640 in October, according to Cornwall Insight. 

The decline in wholesale energy prices since mid-November has been a key driver behind this anticipated drop in the price cap.

Despite initial concerns, events such as the Israel-Hamas conflict and potential LNG production strikes in Australia have not significantly impacted energy supplies.

Factors like the absence of major pipeline disruptions and a mild winter have kept European gas-in-store levels above expectations, contributing to the decrease in wholesale prices.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast