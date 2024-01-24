West Midlands Mayor meets entrepreneurs

West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, visited entrepreneurs participating in NatWest’s Clean Transport Accelerator at the University of Warwick.

The initiative, a collaboration between NatWest and Warwick Manufacturing Group, supports mobility businesses working towards UK net zero goals.

Launched in 2022, the programme provides six months of fully-funded support, connecting businesses with clean transport experts and resources.

As it trains its third cohort of SME leaders, the accelerator has generated 47 local jobs, increased monthly turnover by 28%, and raised average monthly profits by 400%.

Speaking during his visit, Andy Street said: WCleaner and greener transport can help our local businesses at the same time as playing our part in helping the planet – supporting our net zero commitment.

“Initiatives like this bring in investment and enhance our region’s reputation as a leading player in the forthcoming green industrial revolution.”

The programme, in collaboration with the University of Warwick, is accepting applications until 16th February.