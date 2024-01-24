Field acquires 100MW battery sites in Scotland

Renewable energy infrastructure company Field has completed the acquisition of Holmston and Drum Farm battery storage systems from RES.

Situated in Ayr and Keith, these sites collectively offer a capacity of 100MW/ 200MWh, contributing various services to the grid, including balancing electricity supply and demand, aiding the UK’s decarbonisation efforts and enhancing energy security.

Field’s acquisition adds 200 MWh to the planned 210MWh of battery sites expected to come online in the next few years.

Scotland, a major renewables producer, faces challenges in transmitting surplus green power due to insufficient transmission network infrastructure.

Katie Marsh, Head of Corporate Development at Field said: “To take full advantage of the renewable capacity we have available and achieve net zero emissions in Scotland by 2045, we must invest in battery storage as part of the biggest transformation of infrastructure ever seen.”