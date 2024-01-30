UK Government shares tips to cut energy bills

The UK Government has shared practical tips to assist households in reducing their energy bills.

As part of the ongoing ‘It All Adds Up’ campaign by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), consumer champion Dom Littlewood supports initiatives encouraging Brits to make small changes in their homes.

The DESNZ has unveiled a new film featuring Dom Littlewood as part of its guidance initiative.

The campaign, backed by partners including B&Q, focuses on practical actions, such as adjusting boiler temperature and insulating hot water cylinders, with potential annual savings of up to £180.

Featured advice in the film includes actions like lowering combi-flow boiler temperature to enhance efficiency (potentially saving up to £70 annually), insulating hot water cylinders to prevent heat loss (potentially saving up to £50 annually), adopting aerated showerheads to reduce hot water consumption (potentially saving up to £40 annually) and adjusting washing machine temperatures to 30ºC for efficient cleaning at cooler temperatures (potentially saving up to £20).

Minister for Affordability and Skills Amanda Solloway at the DESNZ, said: “Keeping costs down for all is our top priority and last year our energy saving tips helped families save up to £120 million on bills.”