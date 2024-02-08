NHS Scotland goes green with first solar car park

NHS Scotland has installed a solar car park and electric vehicle charging hub at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Developed by 3ti, the Papilio3 unit utilises solar power to facilitate charging for up to 12 electric vehicles (EVs).

The initiative seeks to enhance accessibility to charging facilities while promoting sustainability.

Brian Johnstone, Head of Energy, Environment and Sustainability at NHS Highland, said: “As part of our commitment to supporting the delivery of healthcare in the future, we understand that our environmental responsibilities go beyond our own services.

“As an organisation, we are looking to develop innovative ways to harness electricity and utilise renewable energy on-site which Papilio3 is a great example of.

“With the introduction of Papilio3, NHS Highland is now in better positioned to support patients, staff and visitors with EVs at Raigmore. We hope that this investment in EV infrastructure helps to convince others to make the switch over to zero emission vehicles.”