Football goes green with FA and E.ON pact

The Football Association (FA) has partnered with energy supplier E.ON to introduce a programme aimed at promoting sustainability in grassroots football.

This initiative will assist clubs in reducing energy costs and adopting environmentally friendly practices.

It includes tailored intervention packages comprising energy saving advice, equipment and educational resources.

Chris Norbury, Chief Executive of E.ON UK, said: “Whether the focus is saving money, fighting the climate crisis or creating new jobs and skills, it’s important to look at the small actions that can add up to a big impact, which is why we’re so excited to be working with one of the biggest networks of community organisations anywhere in the world – the FA’s grassroots football network.”