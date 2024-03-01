Dogger Bank D locked in: Grid connection confirmed

SSE Renewables and Equinor have acknowledged the Electricity System Operator’s (ESO) confirmation of the grid connection location for the proposed fourth phase of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, known as Dogger Bank D.

The chosen site, Birkhill Wood in the East Riding of Yorkshire, aligns with National Grid‘s Great Grid Upgrade initiative.

The decision results from an impact assessment by ESO for the South Cluster, covering various energy projects along England’s east coast.

Dogger Bank D Project Manager Rob Cussons said: “Dogger Bank D promises to build on the legacy we’re creating through the earlier phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, during which we are working hard to deliver safe and respectful construction both offshore and onshore, as well as generating socio-economic value for current and future generations.

“We look forward to continuing these high standards for project development and working with our stakeholders to plan and deliver a sustainable and secure energy system.”