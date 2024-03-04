Government set to scrap boiler tax?

The UK Government is reportedly considering abandoning the controversial “boiler tax,” a policy introduced under the Clean Heat Market Mechanism.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is anticipated to withdraw the scheme, which would have required manufacturers to allocate a portion of their boiler sales to heat pumps or face significant fines from April.

Reports from the Sunday Telegraph suggest that the government may announce this week the suspension of fines for at least the initial year of the scheme.

Instead, the fiscal year 2024/25 will be designated as a “monitoring year,” during which the Government will observe the sales of heat pumps in relation to boilers.

The government recently reported a nearly 50% surge in applications for heat pumps in January 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.