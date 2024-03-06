Orkney ocean energy project wraps initial phase

A groundbreaking ocean energy project, integrating wave power with subsea energy storage, has completed a 12-month test programme.

The £2 million Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) project, situated five kilometres east of Orkney Mainland, demonstrated the potential of green technologies to deliver continuous low carbon power and communications to subsea equipment.

Linking Mocean Energy’s Blue X wave energy converter with Verlume’s Halo underwater battery storage system, the project offered an alternative to carbon-intensive umbilical cables.

Industry leaders including TotalEnergies, Shell Technology, PTTEP, Serica Energy, Harbour Energy, Baker Hughes, Transmark Subsea and the Net Zero Technology Centre have supported this successful test programme.